Chennai reports 176 new cases on Friday, state total at 2526

The state has also been conducting a high number of tests and as of Friday 9,615 samples were tested in Tamil Nadu and over 3000 tests have been conducted in Chennai alone.

Tamil Nadu reported over 200 additional cases of COVID-19 on Friday, increasing the stateâ€™s total to 2,526.

176 of these patients are from Chennai and with this the number of COVID-19 cases in the capital city stands at 1082.

On Friday morning, a 98-year-old man from Chennai admitted in Omandurar Medical College Hospital died due to COVID-19 infection taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 28.

According to the Chennai Corporationâ€™s latest list, the city has 233 barricaded containment zones. Of these the highest number of containment zones are in Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Tondiarpet.

The five major COVID 19 clusters in the city include - foreign returnees, the attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat conference in Delhi, journalists from a television channel who have been infected, a group which attended Sunday prayers together in a house and the Koyambedu market cluster which is still emerging.

The spike in numbers can also be attributed to the state conducting a high number of tests. On Friday, 9,615 samples were tested. In Chennai alone, over 3000 tests have been conducted on Friday. Tamil Nadu has 46 testing centers and this includes 34 government centres and 12 private centres.

Fifty four patients who were being treated for COVID-19 infection in the state were discharged on Friday taking the total number of recoveries to 1,312.

The other cases reported on Friday include eight patients from Chengalpattu, six from Thiruvallur, three from Madurai, two each from Kancheepuram and Thanjavur and one each from Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Karur, Nagapattinam and Villupuram.

According to the updated map released by Tamil Nadu government, the state has 12 red zones, 24 orange zones and one green zone.



