Chennai to remain cloudy over weekend, light rains forecast in west Tamil Nadu

The maximum and minimum temperatures in Chennai will likely be around 35 ºC and 27 ºC respectively, said IMD.

It will be a cloudy weekend in Chennai, as per a forecast by the India Meteorological Department. IMD has also forecast scattered rainfall for a few western districts of Tamil Nadu while Nilgiris is likely to see rain and thunderstorms.

A bulletin from Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai on Saturday said, "The sky condition in the city is likely to be generally cloudy. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 35 ºC and 27 ºC.”

The city, however, will receive light rains on Wednesday and Thursday, according to IMD. A statement from the Director of Regional Meteorological Centre, Puviyarasu said, “Chennai district has recorded 278.7 mm of rainfall since June 1. Chennai has recorded a -22% rain deficit. Though the city has been recording mild showers, the expected rainfall rate was 356.9 mm.”

Unlike other parts of India, Chennai and most of Tamil Nadu gets a bulk of its rainfall during the Northeast monsoon which falls between October and December.

Among the other districts, Nilgiris has recorded the maximum amount of rainfall since June 1. Nilgiris has recorded 1244.7 mm of rainfall against the normal of 761.4 mm.

Followed by Nilgiris, Coimbatore has recorded 944.7 mm rainfall received from June 1. The district has received 56% surplus rainfall. The district normally receives 606.2 mm.

The weekly rainfall forecast, meanwhile, for other parts of Tamil Nadu states there will be light rainfall in Coimbatore, Erode, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Salem, Vellore and Ranipet.

Puducherry, meanwhile, recorded 214.9 mm rainfall as against the normal of 305.6 mm rainfall. The union territory has registered a -30% of deficit rainfall.

Fishermen at Colachel coast and Dhanushkodi have been requested not to venture into the sea on Saturday from 11.30 pm as high tides are expected. The Regional Meteorological Centre has also predicted heavy winds along the coasts and Kerala and Karnataka and has advised the fishermen not to venture into sea.