Chennai receives moderate rainfall, parts of TN to witness rain over next four days

Light to moderate rainfall is expected in Puducherry and Karaikal as well till March 20 but there is little chance for heavy rainfall in the state.

Chennai received light to moderate rainfall on Friday, March 17, with parts of the city receiving hailstones. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted moderate to light rainfall in Tamil Nadu over the next four days. The Additional Director General of Meteorology at the RMC, S Balachandran, provided information on how much rainfall the city received. He said that Mugalivakkam and Perungudi recorded 6 cm of rainfall, Alandur and Meenambakkam recorded 5 cm, and Kodambakkam and Taramani 4 cm. Meanwhile, other parts of the city also recorded mild rainfall including Nandanam (1mm), MRC Nagar (6mm), and Villivakkam (12 mm).

According to Balachandar, light to moderate rainfall is expected in Puducherry and Karaikal as well till March 20, but there is little chance for heavy rainfall in the state. He also added that the sky condition in Chennai is expected to be cloudy for the next 48 hours. Meanwhile, the RMC bulletin stated that along with mild to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning are also expected to occur. The maximum temperature in the city is expected to be between 20-30 degree Celsius while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 24-25 degree Celsius. No warning was issued to fishermen on venturing into the sea.

Parts of the city experienced waterlogging due to Fridayâ€™s rain including Poonamallee, Alandur and Adambakkam. However, the water cleared after a few hours as the rains began subsiding.