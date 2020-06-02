Chennai to receive light to moderate showers on Tuesday: IMD

Kanyakumari and Tamil Nadu’s western districts received rains on Monday, apart from isolated spells over Chennai, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur.

news Weather

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rains over Chennai city in the next 48 hours, thanks to the timely arrival of the southwest monsoon in Kerala.

According to reports, the rains forecast over Chennai will be due to the convergence of sea breeze with the westerly winds. According to the forecast bulletin of the IMD, “The sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy. Light to moderate rain in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 37 and 29 degree Celsius respectively.”

The IMD has also forecast that the average temperature in Chennai on Tuesday will be around 32-34 degree Celsius and that the sky will be partly cloudy. On Monday, some localities, including Redhills and Ambattur, recorded rains.

On Monday, Erode district (Kodumudi) recorded 10 millimetres (mm) of rainfall, Kanyakumari (Kuzhithurai) recorded 8.3mm and Karur district received 4.4mm of rainfall. Salem, Namakkal, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Coimbatore districts also received rains on Monday. While Chennai city receives its annual share of rains in the northeast monsoon season — between October and December — rains during June-September season is rare.

The temperature across Tamil Nadu has also been on the rise in the past few days. On Monday, Trichy recorded 39.6 degree Celsius and Madurai recorded 39.2 degree Celsius temperatures. Vellore, Chennai and Cuddalore also recorded high temperatures of around 37-38 degree Celsius on Monday, according to the data published by the IMD.

Meanwhile, the IMD announced the arrival of the Southwest Monsoon in Kerala on Monday. North Kerala, including Kozhikode, Kannur and Malappuram districts, recorded the highest rainfall on Monday. The IMD has forecast isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod districts and isolated heavy rainfall over Kollam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur districts on Tuesday due to the southwest monsoon.