Chennai rains were unexpected, IMD could not predict them: CM Stalin

On December 30, several areas of Chennai experienced more than 20 cm rainfall, the Chief Minister said.

A day after several parts of Chennai experienced over 20 cm rainfall, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday, December 31, said that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) usually provided information on the likelihood of rainfall, but they could not forecast Thursday's heavy showers. After inspecting initiatives to drain rain water from several flooded localities using heavy-duty motors, CM Stalin accused the previous AIADMK regime of not taking appropriate steps to strengthen infrastructure and prevent waterlogging.

Expressing confidence that water logging issues would be addressed before the next rainy season, the CM said IMD usually provided information (to the government) on the likelihood of rainfall. They, however, could not forecast the heavy rainfall on December 30 in Chennai and it was unexpected, he told reporters.

To a question on whether there are any issues in providing weather forecasts and if the state government would submit a representation to the Union government to change equipment at the IMD regional centre in Chennai, he said that it is the job of the Union government. "However, since you have raised the matter, the Tamil Nadu government will remind the Union about this." On Thursday, several areas of Chennai experienced more than 20 cm rainfall, he said.

Asked on the CM's comment, an IMD (Chennai) official told PTI that considering several technicalities and practical difficulties, it is not always possible to provide a 100% error-free forecast. A weather forecast by the IMD (issued at 12.30 hours on December 30) had said: "Thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over coastal Tamil Nadu. Thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at many places over Villupuram, Cuddalore and Delta districts, Puducherry and Karaikal. Light rain is also likely to occur at isolated places over Interior Tamil Nadu districts."

For the second consecutive day, people in Chennai battled inundation, and stench as rain water mixed with sewage in a number of areas. As rainfall continued here and in several suburbs, traffic congestion was also witnessed.