Chennai rains: Traffic snarls in Egmore, T Nagar, OMR, Velachery and other areas

As spells of rain continue, traffic congestions have been reported across areas such as Egmore, T Nagar, Velachery and OMR among others in the state capital.

news Chennai News

With successive spells of unexpected rains in Chennai, traffic was hit hard on Monday, June 19 in several parts of the city, including Egmore, Valluvar Kottam, Kodambakkam and OMR. Vehicles are caught in nightmare jams at the Gandhi Irwin Bridge, near co-optex and the Ripon Building in Egmore. Complaints of heavy traffic have also been reported on the narrow North Usman Road in T Nagar.

Velachery, Saidapet, Nandanam, Teynampet, Gemini TMS, Thousand lights, Adyar, MRC Nagar, Raja Annamalaipuram are some of the other places experiencing traffic congestion.

Several roads in Madipakkam, Ram Nagar, Karthikeyapuram, Thiruvallikeni, and Chepauk are experiencing water logging, and traffic is being diverted. The Greater Chennai Corporation officials are at work in the water logged areas.

On the Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR), vehicles were seen virtually at a standstill, causing hardship to office-goers.

Read: Chennai Rains: Underpasses, roads, airport runway inundated, flights diverted