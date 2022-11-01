Chennai rains: A list of subways that are not waterlogged

An orange warning has been issued to all the 200 wards in Chennai, as 6.4 cm to 15 cm rain is predicted on Tuesday.

With heavy rains in isolated areas, waterlogging has been reported in parts of Chennai since the evening of Monday, October 31. However, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has set up water pumps in all parts of the city to clear the water. With rains in the city continuing, the GCC issued a list on Tuesday morning, of subways that are safe to use and which are not waterlogged.

The subways in the list include: Manickam Nagar subway, Ganeshapuram subway, Vyasarpadi subway, Gengureddy subway, MC Road subway (Stanley Hospital), Stanley Nagar subway, Villivakkam subway, Harington subway, Aranganathan subway, Duraisamy subway, Jones Roadd subway, Madley subway, Rangarajapuram subway, Mount subway and Thillai Ganga Nagar subway. “No water stagnation in the below listed subways and the roads are open to traffic. You can use hashtag #ChennaiRains and tag us @chennaicorp for any grievances. #ChennaiCorporation,” GCC said in a tweet.

In another tweet, the GCC official handle said, “No rain water stagnation in Rajamannar Salai, K.K.Nagar #Chennaiites, as it is raining heavily #GCC requests you to be careful while commuting to work places and you may call us at 1913 for any grievances/help or kindly drop a #Twitter message. #ChennaiCorporation #ChennaiRains,” GCC said in another tweet.

Heavy rains lashed the city on Monday night as a result of the onset of the northeast monsoon. Several residents had taken to social media to share visuals of flooded roads, bringing fears of the severe flooding faced in Chennai in previous years. Videos showing flooded roads in parts of areas including T Nagar, Chennai Pattalam Angammal Kovil and Egmore.

Further, an orange warning has been issued to all the 200 wards in Chennai, as 6.4 cm to 15 cm rain is predicted on Tuesday. A holiday for all the schools has also been declared in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts on Tuesday.

