Chennai Pride March: LGBTQIA+ media guide presented to Justice Anand Venkatesh

Speaking at the event, Justice Anand Venkatesh touched upon his role as a representative of a Constitutional institution, symbolising the commitment of the judiciary towards protecting the community’s rights and well-being.

news LGBTQIA+

During the highly anticipated Chennai Pride March 2023 on Sunday, June 25, Justice Anand Venkatesh of the Madras High Court was presented the LGBTQIA+ media reference guide created by Inqlusive Newsrooms. The guide, available in English and Tamil, offers journalists and newsrooms a valuable reference tool to ensure accurate and respectful coverage of LGBTQIA+ stories. Justice Anand, known for his progressive judgements safeguarding LGBTQIA+ individuals from harassment, received the media guide with appreciation.

Speaking at the event, Justice Anand said, “We human beings either act from our heart or our mind. When we act from our heart, we don’t expect anything. I decided to act from my heart to come here.” He also touched upon his role as a representative of a Constitutional institution, symbolising the commitment of the judiciary towards protecting the community’s rights and well-being. “I decided to come here yesterday but one question came to my head – should a high court justice go for a pride walk? Then I realised that I am not here as an individual, I am coming as a representative of an institution recognised by the Constitution. So, me being here means that an instrument of the Constitution is watching out for you. This is an important development. If I am going to be an instrument of happiness for you, then why not? That’s why I am here,” he said.

The media guide provides a glossary of terms, guiding journalists on appropriate language usage, and has dedicated chapters covering various beats related to the LGBTQIA+ community. The guide was developed by Inqlusive Newsrooms – a project by The News Minute, Queer Chennai Chronicles, and QueerBeat – to make the Indian media ecosystem more sensitive towards LGBTQIA+ individuals and identities. Both the English and Tamil media reference guides were launched recently.

The Chennai Pride March, organised under the umbrella banner of Tamil Nadu Rainbow Coalition, was also a platform for the LGBTQIA+ community to celebrate their identity and demand the equality that they rightfully deserve. Amidst the pulsating energy of the event, one resounding sentiment echoed throughout: the need for unapologetic self-expression and the urgency for true equality.

Joseleen Princy, a trans woman who had travelled from Bengaluru to attend the pride march, noted that the event, while significant, was often reduced to mere optics. “Giving permission to the pride march alone doesn’t give equity to the community,” she said. Joseleen called for more than just a celebration during pride month; she demanded horizontal reservation and government support in education, employment, and housing opportunities for the community.

Read: ‘All transgender persons are not OBCs’: Community seeks horizontal reservation

For many participants, the pride march was not just a colourful celebration; it was a resolute stand for marriage equality. A participant who didn’t want to be named highlighted the march’s crucial significance amidst an ongoing Supreme Court case on marriage equality. “Pride is an essential event for the community, where we can be ourselves without fear. It is to show our unapologetic presence to the world,” they said.

The demands for legal rights reverberated through the crowd, as placards advocating for marriage rights, particularly in the context of the ongoing legal battle, dotted the landscape. The fight for marriage equality showcased at Chennai Pride 2023 transcended individual desires, shining a spotlight on the flaws in India’s legal framework surrounding marriage. These petitions questioned the very institution itself, emphasising how it infringes upon the fundamental rights and personal liberties enshrined in the Constitution.

“Pride is a political identity. It is high time that we assert our existence. Pride is not an event for people to just come and watch us or for corporates to utilise for PR. It is a political movement for our existence and our rights,” said another participant, encapsulating the essence of the event.

Read: Marriage equality hearing: SC says we’ve gone beyond motherhood to parenthood