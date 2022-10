Chennai power cut on Oct 12: Here is a list of areas that will have a shutdown

Parts of Egmore, Tambaram, Puzhal, Avadi, Ambattur and Porur will face a power cut on Wednesday between 9 am and 2 pm.

Parts of Chennai are to witness power cuts on Wednesday, October 12, as part of the regular maintenance work. The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has issued a notice about the power cuts with a list of all the areas to face a power cut. The power is expected to resume before 2 pm. In case the work is completed in an area before 2 pm, power will be restored to that particular area.

“Power supply will be suspended in Tambaram, Porur, Vyasarpadi, Vanagaram, Avadi, Alamathy, Ponneri, Redhills areas as mentioned below the following areas on 12.10.2022 from 09.00 am to 02.00 pm for maintenance work. Supply will be resumed before 02.00 pm, if the works are completed,” a press statement from TANGEDCO read.

Here is the full list of areas that will be facing a power cut on Wednesday:

Tambaram Area: Radha Nagar, Srinivasa naidu street, Dhanalakshmi street, AGS colony, Nemilicherry High road, Chitlapakkam, Vinoboji nagar, ponni Amman koil street, Lakshmi nagar, Ragavendra salai, Ponniamman nagar, MMDA nagar, Thirumurugan salai, Annai sivagami nagar, Madambakkam East, west North Mada street, Bakthvachalam street, Padmavathy nagar, Agaram main road, GV nagar, Vengal vassal main road, Indira nagar part Kovilambakkam Rose nagar, Kamalam nagar, Medavakkam main road part TNSCB Shankarapuram, Sithalapakkam part, Bajannai Koil street, Pallavaram Mosque street, Periyapalayath amman koil street, Anjaneyar koil street, Pallikaranai ETL 200 feet Radial road, IIT colony area, VGP Shanthi nagar, Anakaputhur, Pasumpon nagar, Balaji nagar, Girigori street and above all surrounding areas.

Porur Area: Poonamalle Rukmani nagar, Muthukumaran nagar, Rajeshwari nagar, Pari garden and above all surrounding areas.

Vyasarpadi Area: CMBTT Jawaharlal Nehru 200ft Road One Part, Mahavishnu Nagar, R.D.O.Office, Bharathi Nagar, Ring Road Devaki Nagar MATHUR Manjampakkam, Parvathipuram, Jaya Nagar, Dhanalakshmi Nagar, Annai Nagar, Suyambulingam Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Vanagaram Area: Karambakkam Chettiyar Agaram Main Road, Rajivee Nagar, Kumar Theater, Palaniyappa Nagar, Vanagaram main Road, Mahareshi Teachers colony and above surrounding areas.

Avadi Area: Santhipuram, Manikandapuram, Kalaigar Nagar Pattabiram West Gopalapuram, South Bazhar, Thandhai periyar Salai and above all surrounding areas.

Alamathy Area: Kanniyamman Nagar, Morai Estate, Vellanoor, Veltech road, Alamathy road and above all surrounding areas.

Ponneri Area: Durainallur Kavarapettai, Peruvoyal, RN Kandigai, Arani, Chinnambedu, Mangalam and above all surrounding areas.

Redhills Area: Manish nagar, Sothupakkam road, Jai Durga nagar, Part of Arumanthai and above all surrounding areas.