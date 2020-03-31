Chennai police issue 207 vehicle passes for emergency travel outside city

Over 9200 people had applied for the passes which the police are issuing for those who need to travel out for emergencies like medical treatments, weddings or deaths.

The Chennai police issued 207 vehicle passes to travel outside the city for emergencies on Monday. Over 9200 people had applied for the passes amid the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

As per a report in The Hindu, hundreds of people gathered in front of the Chennai city police commissioner’s office to enquire about the status of their vehicle pass applications. Police also said that most applicants who had requested for vehicle passes did not have valid reasons to do so, since the passes were issued only for emergency purposes.

The Chennai city police had set up a special cell in the city from Sunday to issue passes for people who need to travel out of the city for emergencies like a wedding, medical emergencies or deaths. An announcement by the police about the availability of passes said that the applicants must furnish valid proof for the emergency and a request letter to the police.

The special control room to issue passes has been set up under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime against women and children) H Jayalakshmi, who told The Hindu that passes are not being issued to those who had listed frivolous reasons. People can either call 7530001100 or WhatsApp the said number or send an email with the request and relevant proofs to gcpcorona2020@gmail.com to apply for the vehicle permits.

People who have to come to Chennai on similar emergencies can meanwhile write to the control room set up at the office of the Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu using the ID ccwtnpolice@gmail.com. Those who need to travel between districts are also instructed to approach the same control room for permits.

Chennai Corporation started its containment action plan in six zones in the city from where positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Intense disinfection measures, daily screening and survey of residents in the areas and stricter lockdown measures are some of the measures being taken by the Corporation to prevent the spread of the virus.