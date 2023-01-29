Chennai police give permission for protest against blocking of BBC documentary

The police provided a set of guidelines to the organisers of the protest to conduct it peacefully.

news Chennai news

The Greater Chennai Police have granted permission for people to protest at Valluvar Kottam in Chennai on Sunday, January 29 against the censorship of the BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots India: The Modi Question. In a letter issued to the organisers, the police also provided a list of rules to be followed while carrying out the protest. The police said that not more than 100 people must gather at the protest site, and there must be no inconvenience to the general public.

Speaking to TNM, Mohammed Ghouse, one of the organisers of the protest, said that the Social Activist Forum is organising the protest. “We are not expecting trouble from members of any political parties during the protest. If something goes wrong, the police will be able to handle it. Otherwise we would not have gotten permission to hold the protest,” he said. Ghouse also said that the police have issued certain guidelines which will be followed during the protest.

The guidelines issued by the police said that the protest must start by 4 pm and end by 5 pm. The protest must be peaceful and vehicles must not be brought to the site of the protest. The guidelines mentioned that traffic rules must be obeyed at all times and there must be no disturbance to the public. Protesters were also asked not to occupy the entire road in a way that prevents people from using it. The police said that people must protest only in places where police officers are present.

Issuing guidelines on what can be done during the protest, the police said that no offensive comments or slogans must be raised against a particular person, religion, political leader or government authorities. The same rules apply for posters as well. The organisers of the protest must seek prior permission from the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). Legal action will be taken against those who put up banners without permission from the concerned authorities. Conical speakers are not permitted during the protest and the police threatened legal action against those who use it. Protesters also do not have permission to bring or burn effigies of any person during the protest.