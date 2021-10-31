Chennai Police collect over Rs 2 lakh in fines from people not wearing masks

The Greater Chennai Police said that with Deepavali approaching, places, where people tend to crowd, will be carefully monitored to make sure COVID-19 guidelines are being followed.

news COVID-19

The Greater Chennai Police said that over Rs 2 lakh was collected in fines from people in the city who were not wearing masks on Saturday, October 30. According to a statement released by the Greater Chennai Police (GCP), the sum of Rs 2,07,400 was collected in a single day from those not wearing face masks, and thereby not following COVID-19 safety regulations.

On October 30, the GCP and officials from the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) went to crowded areas in the city to check if people were following COVID-19 guidelines and accordingly fined 1,037 people for not wearing masks. By the evening, they had collected Rs 2,07,400 and as of now, the total amount collected in fines within the corporation limits, is Rs 1.4 crore from 52,064 people, the GCP said.

“The state government has issued guidelines requiring the public to maintain physical distance, wear masks, get vaccinated, and use sanitiser. Further, on the orders of the GCP Commissioner, various measures are being undertaken to ensure that these guidelines are being followed,” the GCP said in a statement.”

“With Deepavali approaching, markets, malls, textile and clothes shops, beaches, bus depots, and railways stations, and other such areas, where people will tend to visit will be carefully monitored. Similar action will be taken against those who are not wearing masks,” the GCP warned in their statement.

In a similar drive conducted by the Chennai Police and Corporation on Tuesday, October 26, 5,040 individuals were booked for not wearing face masks in public places and fines amounting to rupees Rs 10,08,000 was collected.

Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal and GCC Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, along with other officials, had also visited crowded areas on October 23 and had spoken to shopkeepers and other members of the public about the importance of wearing masks.