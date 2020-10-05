Chennai police bust gang that stole 68 high-end bikes

The Chennai police have busted a gang of about 10 men who were involved in a bike theft racket. Authorities said that the gang was responsible for about 68 high-end bikes that went missing from across the city over the past few months. A special team formed by Joint Commissioner of Police (Chennai East) R Sudhakar arrested members of the gang after operating in two groups.

The action was initiated following a series of bike theft complaints. Most of them were Royal Enfields from Kilpauk, Periamet, Nungambakkam, Saidapet, Royapuram and Korukkupet areas in Chennai.

The special team went through CCTV camera footage from where the crimes were reported and were able to deduce a pattern in the thefts. According to a report in the Times of India, police were able to notice that the vehicles were first parked in surveillance “blind spots” and then reemerged in the camera, a couple of days later.

They also tracked cell phone numbers that had moved around in the area, narrowing it down to the time of the theft. As a result, ten people were arrested.

Upon interrogation, the accused members of the gang confessed to the crimes and divulged their modus operandi. The gang reportedly had a WhatsApp group for bikes on which they took requests from buyers. The gang would then plan and execute the theft, according to specific requirements from buyers.

The accused had said that one team would nick the bike and park it in a spot that would not be covered by surveillance cameras (blind spot). Then another member from the other team would drive the parked vehicle away using a duplicate key.

According to TOI, the stolen bikes were sold for around Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000 each.

Over the past few months, there have been increasing instances of bikes being stolen and the police busting gangs. The Greater Chennai Police posts regular updates on stolen two-wheelers recovered through police action.