Chennai police bust drug racket in city, one arrested

Drugs such as ketamine, LSD and MDMA were also seized in the operation.

news Crime

The Chennai police, on Monday, busted a recreational drug racket in the city and arrested one person. Drugs worth Rs 10 lakh were also seized in the operation.

A special team from the Mylapore police district in Chennai conducted a search based on a tip-off. During the search, the police discovered that the premises were used for storing illegal recreational drugs and recovered 370 grams of Ketamine, 87 pills of LSD, 33 grams of MDMA pills (Ecstasy) and 11 grams of Charas. The police also arrested a 30-year-old man Mohamed Anees in connection with the case. The man, a resident of Chepauk, has been handed over to the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau (NIB) for further investigation. The police are also on the lookout for the other offenders in the drug network.

In May 2019, the Chennai unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested the kingpin of a nationwide drug racket from Mylapore. The 32-year-old man was dealing pseudoephedrine across the country. A seizure of around 50 kgs of the drug in Mumbai and Delhi led the police to the accused in Chennai, where he was apprehended just before he was about to escape abroad fearing arrest. Based on information from him, 49.5 kgs more of the drug was recovered from Choolaimedu. The man was allegedly involved in a drug racket engaged in trafficking it from India to Malaysia.

Recently, the Chennai police arrested 13 youngsters for peddling ganja in the city, including the kingpin of the racket from Andhra Pradesh. The bust began with the arrest of six youths from a lodge in Chennaiâ€™s Virugambakkam who possessed huge quantities of ganja. Based on the information from them, another man and his five associates were arrested in Madurai. Interrogation with the arrested men led the police to nab the kingpin of the operation from Andhra Pradesh.