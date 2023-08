Chennai police on alert after gang hacks to death history-sheeter

The Greater Chennai police is on high alert after a man with more than 30 criminal cases was hacked to death at Srinivasa Puram in Chennai.

Suresh was admitted to Government Royapettah hospital with more than 20 injuries where he succumbed to death. Following the incident, the police has increased its vigil in several places around Srinivasa Puram and other areas in Chennai city as Suresh was a known criminal having connections with several gangs.

He is also allegedly involved in the murder of Kathiravan, the criminal who is the main suspect in the murder of the former employee of the Kancheepuram Sankara Mutt, Sankararaman. This case has led to the arrest of the then head of the Sankara Mutt, Jayendra Saraswathi Swamigal.

The attack on Arcot Suresh is suspected to be carried out by a gang led by one Ramani who was attacked by Suresh and his gang a few months ago. A heavy police contingent is deployed across Chennai for the fear of retaliation from the gang of Arcot Suresh who is networked across Tamil Nadu.