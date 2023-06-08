Chennai, parts of Tamil Nadu to experience light to moderate rains from June 8

Chennaiâ€™s Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted light to moderate rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for five days, starting Thursday, June 8. Scattered rains from June 10 can be expected following isolated rains on June 8 and 9, the report said. RMC has also predicted that Chennai will experience moderate rains with thunderstorms between June 8 and 10, followed by light rains till June 14. Meanwhile, they have predicted five days of moderate rain with thunderstorms, starting June 8, followed by light rain on June 13 and 14 for Coimbatore and Madurai.

Owing to the Biparjoy cyclonic storm, squally winds with speed ranging between 45-44 Km per hour is predicted for coastal Tamil Nadu. Chennaiâ€™s temperature is also expected to drop to 39 degree celsius in the coming week. The capital city witnessed a spike in temperature on May 16 and June 3, wherein, mercury levels peaked to 42.7 degree celsius and 42 degree celsius respectively.

Tamil Nadu has recorded a maximum temperature of 43 degree celsius over the week starting June 3. Kodaikanal and Uthagamandalam recorded the maximum temperature range of 21 degree celcius and 24 degree celsius during the period. Meanwhile, a minimum temperature range of 24 degree celsius and 31 degree celsius prevailed over the state. Kodaikanal and Uthagamandalam also recorded a minimum temperature range of 10 degree celsius and 14 degree celsius during the same period.