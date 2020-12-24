Chennai-Mysuru bullet train project: Railways invites bid for survey work

Once completed, the distance between the two cities is expected to be covered in two and a half hours.

news Transport

The Indian Railways has invited bids to develop a detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed 450-km Mysuru-Bengaluru-Chennai High Speed Rail (bullet train) project connecting Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The tender was issued on Tuesday by the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) and has to be submitted by January 12. According to the tender document, the contractor has to survey, identify overheads and overground utilities and identify power sourcing options for substation.

With the project, the distance between Mysuru and Chennai is expected to be covered in two and a half hours. At present, the journey takes seven hours via the Shatabdi Express, the fastest train on the route. Other than Bengaluru, the trains will have stoppages in Mandya, Channapatna, Bangarpet, Chittor, Arakkonam and Poonamallee.

According to rail officials, the tenders for civil works are likely to be issued as early as April next year, given the project gets budgetary allocation. This Mysuru-Chennai line is one of the six such high-speed rail projects proposed by the Railways. The project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, the country's first such high-speed corridor, is likely to be completed by early 2024. Trains are expected to reach speeds over 300 km/hr on these corridors. Average speeds on these corridors are going to be around 250 km/hr.

According to the tender documents, the trains will have a capacity of 750 passengers and the fares are likely to be 1.5x higher than that of existing First-Class AC compartment fares.

Commenting on this, railway columnist and policy analyst Chitresh Shrivastva, said, “The Mysuru-Chennai corridor proposed by the government becomes important as the aviation sector is yet to develop in Mysuru under the UDAN scheme. The railways should treat this as an opportunity to facilitate faster connectivity between the two cities of importance.

He added, “It however comes with challenges like the Mumbai-Ahmedabad line facing land acquisition hurdles. There are high chances of a similar apprehension amongst people in the agricultural regions here. The government therefore should emphasise on community engagement to prevent any unforeseen circumstances which might result in stalling or delay in the project completion. This might also attract negative sentiments of the participants involved in the project.”