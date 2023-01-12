Chennai metro timings extended ahead of Pongal holidays: Details

The Chennai Metro Rail Corporation (CMRL) issued a press release detailing the extended metro timings on January 13, 14 and 18.

news Chennai news

Ahead of Pongal holidays on Friday and Saturday, January 13 and 14, Chennaiâ€™s metro timings have been extended till 10 pm with an increased frequency of trains post 8 pm. Apart from that, the last metro leaving from each station has been extended to 12 am instead of 11 pm. On January 18, the trains leaving from all the metro stations will start at 4 am instead of 5 am. The press release issued by the Chennai Metro Rail Corporation (CMRL) announcing these timings asked passengers taking the metro to plan their commute in line with the new timings on January 13, 14 and 18.

Gearing up for Pongal celebrations, the Tamil Nadu Transport Department has made arrangements to transport people from Chennai to different parts of the state. Special buses are expected to be operated from Chennai to various parts of the state from Thursday, January 12 onwards. For long distance travels within the state, buses will be functioning from various depots in Chennai including Koyambedu, Madhavaram, KK Nagar, Tambaram Mepz, and Anna Bus Stand. Three-10 connecting buses will be operated from various parts of the city by the Municipal Transport Authority to travel to the connecting bus stations for long-distance travel. These buses will also be operated from Thursday.

In a statement, the Tamil Nadu Transport department said that it is ready to operate more buses from Chennai to travel across the state, in case the special buses are also filled. The government has announced a leave for government departments on the festival days and has been supplying dhotis and veshtis along with a Rs 1000 cash, rice, sugar, sugar cane in the Pongal kits for people below the poverty line.