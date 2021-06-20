Chennai metro services to resume on June 21

As the lockdown in Tamil Nadu has been extended till June 28, more relaxations will come into effect in districts such as Chennai and Kancheepuram.

After being suspended for over 40 days, the Tamil Nadu government has allowed Chennai Metro Rail services to resume on June 21 (Monday). According to the latest announcement, Chennai metro trains can operate with 50% seating capacity, following standard operating procedures issued by the government. This comes after the state government extended the statewide lockdown till June 28, with more relaxations in districts with low COVID-19 caseload, including Chennai and Kancheepuram.

According to the government order, the metro trains in Chennai will ply between 6.30 am and 9 pm. The Blue Line services (between Airport Metro Station and Wimco Nagar Metro Station) and the Green Line services (between St Thomas Mount and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Metro) will be operational.

Trains will run with an interval of five minutes during peak hour â€” between 6.30 am and 9 am and between 5 pm and 7 pm. During the non-peak hours, the interval between trains will be 10 minutes. The following safety protocols have been issued for running metro trains in the city.

> All trains and metro stations should be disinfected frequently for the safety and security of passengers.

> Crowd Control/Platform Management staff should be deployed at stations to ensure physical distancing and safe de-boarding/boarding of passengers at all times.

> Passengers are advised to wear their facemasks, maintain a safe distance of 6 feet while waiting on the platform and travelling on the train.

> Suitable markings like "X" should be indicated on alternate seats both, in trains and on platforms to ensure a safe distance.

The Tamil Nadu government has also announced the resumption of public transportation buses between Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts. These buses can be operated with 50% seating capacity and without air-conditioning. Similarly, long-distance buses between these districts, too, have been allowed to resume services with similar restrictions of 50% seating and non-ac services.

