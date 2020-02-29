Chennai Metro Rail sets up committee for Phase-2 land acquisition

According to CMRL officers, the landowners will be given a rate higher than the market price for their lands.

news Transportation

In the attempt to avoid lengthy legal proceedings over land acquisition, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has set up a panel to conduct negotiations with the landowners directly.

According to reports, the decision to set up a private negotiation committee was taken to expedite the process of acquisition after it encountered difficulties during land acquisition for Phase-1 of the rail network project. According to CMRL officers, the committee will hold talks with the landowners and convince them to give their land for a rate higher than the market price. The officials claimed that the landowners will not get the rates they are offering if the latter approach the court.

The CMRL requires 117.12 hectares of land for Phase-2, according to the Times of India. CMRL, this time, is also reportedly making changes to its design and location of stations, in order to reduce the land requirements.

The second phase of the 118.9-kilometre long metro rail network will officially be inaugurated in June this year. The second phase of the Metro, which will connect the city’s IT corridor to the northern suburbs, is slated to be completed by 2026.

The phase, which will have 128 stations, will cost Rs 69,180 crore. The project will be jointly funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the Centre and the state government. JICA had already approved a loan of Rs 20,196 crore and the government of Tamil Nadu has also granted administrative sanction for Rs 40,941 crore for the project.

Meanwhile, a nine-kilometre-long line connecting Washermanpet to Wimco Nagar, which is part of Phase 1, will be open to the public by June.

The announcement was made by Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries MC Sampath on Friday when he inaugurated the passenger entertainment system in metro trains. The minister also said that the delay in the Union government releasing funds for the project will not affect the construction work.