Chennai metro rail commuters forced to walk through tunnel after glitch halts train

The glitch affected the movement of trains on the Koyambedu to Chennai Central stretch and passengers were made to take the next train.

news Chennai Metro Rail

Over 30 passengers on a train of the Chennai Metro Rail were forced to walk through an underground tunnel and reach a nearby station as the vehicle came to a halt due to a technical glitch near Thirumangalam on Tuesday. According to reports, a metro train from Chennai Central to Koyambedu stopped near Thirumangalam Metro Station due to a glitch at 8.15 am for 15 to 20 minutes. Following a call to the Operation Control Centre (OCC), the passengers were made to get off the train and walk through the tunnel to reach Thirumangalam station.

The underground tunnels of the metro are built with walkways that commuters can follow and reach the nearest station. The glitch resulted in a delay of train service for 15 to 20 minutes. The passengers took another train to Koyambedu after a few minutes.

The Metro Rail in Chennai resumed operation on September 7, after a break of five months due to the coronavirus lockdown. Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries MC Sampath took the first train from Airport to Nandanam station. All the remaining routes were made functional by September 9. The partial service was introduced for office goers amid the pandemic. Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL) is operating trains from 8 am to 8 pm.

At the time, the CMRL also launched travel card readers and a QR code ticketing system to encourage contactless transactions. The CMRL also launched lift services with push buttons that can be operated with the foot besides foot-operated water taps. Air conditioners were set to 27 degree Celsius and more natural air was allowed, to reduce the circulation of microorganisms in underground stations. Passengers using metro rail must wear masks and their body temperature is screened before the journey.