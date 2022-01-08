Chennai Metro to function on Sundays during weekend curfew

The Southern Railway, which made the announcement, has advised passengers to travel following all the COVID-19 protocols.

news Metro

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited, on Friday, January 7, announced that the suburban metro rail services will function in Chennai on Sundays, during the weekend curfew. According to reports, the Southern Railway has advised passengers to travel following all the COVID-19 protocols.

The government had earlier announced that the metro rail will not function on Sundays and during the night curfew. However, the public will be allowed to travel during 10 pm and 5 am on all days only if they are travelling to and from bus and train stations and airports, and will have to show proof of travel. All public transport, including metro, buses etc, will function at 50 per cent capacity.

The Tamil Nadu government, on January 5, announced a set of new restrictions in view of the COVID-19 surge in the state. This includes a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am and a lockdown on Sundays. The restrictions came into force from January 6. During the night and weekend curfew, no shops, hotels or any other establishments will be permitted to function.

However, essential services, including private and bus services, milk and newspaper delivery, hospitals, ATMs, petrol and diesel pumps etc. will be allowed to function.

Further, TNPSC (Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission) examination to be held on Sunday was postponed due to the inconvenience caused by lack of commuting and food facilities. The revised order was released on Friday. Earlier, TNPSC had announced that both the scheduled examinations will be conducted as usual.