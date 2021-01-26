Chennai Metro extension to Wimco Nagar likely to be opened in Feb

Once opened, this will connect north Chennai localities with Chennai Central and the airport directly.

news Transportation

The nine-kilometre long extension line of Chennai Metro from Washermanpet to Wimco Nagar will likely be opened for the public in February. Once opened, passengers can travel from Wimco Nagar in the northern part of the city to Chennai International Airport in south Chennai in around one hour. According to reports, the trial run which lasted for about a month and the testing of signal systems were recently completed.

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is adding final touches to the interiors of the stations on the route. The nine-kilometre route has eight stations including two under the ground. The final tests on the signalling systems were done on January 18 and 19 and a report has been sent to the company that developed the software for the signalling systems. An inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety is pending and is expected to happen by January-end.

This line will connect northern Chennai regions like Thiruvottriyur, Korukkupet etc with MGR Central railway station, Anna Salai and the airport without having to switch trains. The passengers can reach Chennai Egmore station and Koyambedu Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT) by switching Metro corridors at MGR Central station.

Meanwhile, CMRL has floated tenders to connect CMBT and Puzhuthivakkam and is expected to finalise the tender award in the next six months. This elevated corridor extended for around 12 kilometres will be a part of the Madhavaram-Sholinganallur corridor of the Phase II project.

This line will connect prominent commercial centres like the DLF IT Park and Chennai Trade Centre with the city centre. The contractor who wins this tender will also be responsible to construct an integrated grade separator which will connect Mugalivakkam with MIOT Hospital and also an underpass. The phase-II project of CMRL will span a distance of 118.9 kilometres and will have three corridors.