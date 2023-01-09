Chennai metro construction: Traffic diversions in T Nagar to remain till May 2024

Various diversions have been put in place for vehicular traffic in and around T Nagar to facilitate metro construction work.

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GTPC) said that the traffic diversions introduced on a trial basis at the Mambalam High Road in T Nagar to facilitate Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) construction work will be applicable till May 7 2024. Owing to the construction work, traffic will be closed on Mambalam High Road from Habibullah Road to Thyagaraya Gramani Street. Implementation of a trial of the traffic diversions came into place on December 25, 2022.

Light Motor Vehicles (LMV) from Mambalam High Road heading to Kodambakkam Bridge will be restricted at the Thyagaraya Gramani Road. These vehicles are expected to take a diversion through Thyagaraya Gramani Road, North Usman Road and Habibullah Road. LMVs coming from areas near the Kodambakkam Bridge along the Mambalam High Road going to T Nagar will be restricted at the Habibullah Road junction and Mambalam High Road junction. These vehicles can go through Habibullah Road and North Usman Road.

Construction work for the Chennai metro has been happening in full swing. Two flyovers will be partly demolished in Adyar and Royapettah High Road-Dr Radhakrishnan Salai for the upcoming construction of underground stations under the 118.9 km phase-2 metro project. The cost of the second phase of construction is Rs 61,843 crore.