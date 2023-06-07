Chennai metro brings in pre-booking for corporate events, parking discount at stations

Chennai Metro Rail Limited said it was introducing bulk pre-booking for corporate events in a way that the ticket QR codes can be printed on invitations.

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has announced discounted parking charges from Wednesday, June 14, for passengers who park their vehicles at metro stations’ parking facilities. Discounts can also be availed by those using monthly parking passes. This step has been initiated to encourage more passengers to avail metro train services in the city, CMRL said. Further, CMRL has also introduced bulk pre-booking of tickets for corporate events from June 2023.

Through a press release, CMRL said that it has partnered with Zifo Technologies to implement metro ticketing through pre-booking via unique QR codes that will be printed on the event invitations. This initiative is intended to provide a hassle-free transportation solution for corporates and “attendees will be able to travel to and from the event venue without any additional cost,” the press release said. Zifo Technologies has already pre-booked 5,000 unique QR code tickets for corporate events, it said.

While the metro rail corridors under phase-1 are operational, phase-2 corridors will be opened for public use in 2026. The phase-2 network which is spread over 118.9 km across Chennai city and its suburbs, is designed with an operational frequency of 90 seconds and CMRL plans to operate trains every two minutes.

Passengers who wish to avail discounted parking charges can check additional details here. Further, corporate officials who wish to avail pre-booking services can contact CMRL by writing to Imc@cmrl.in.