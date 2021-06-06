Chennai may see rains, thunderstorms predicted for north-interior TN districts: IMD

Southwest monsoon, which hit Kerala two days ago, has further advanced into parts of the central Arabian Sea and many coastal states in the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday. This includes parts of Tamil Nadu, the central Bay of Bengal and some parts of the northeast Bay of Bengal. The latest bulletin issued by Regional Meteorological Centre predicts thunderstorms with heavy rain which are likely to occur at isolated places over North interior Tamil Nadu on June 6, Sunday. This includes Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Trichy, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, The Nilgiris, Erode, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, Ranipet and Vellore districts. Thunderstorms with light to moderate rain are likely to occur at a few places over the rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy with thunderstorms and light to moderate rains in some areas of the city on Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperature in Chennai will be around 36˚C and 28˚C respectively on Sunday and Monday.

For the next three days until June 9, thunderstorms with light to moderate rain are likely to occur at isolated places over Western Ghat districts and coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Light rain is likely to occur at isolated places over interior Tamil Nadu while the rest of the state will experience dry weather.

Sunday morning saw heavy rainfall over Virudhunagar, Madurai, Sivagangai, Theni, Dindigul, Trichy, Salem, Namakkal, Pudukkottai and Thanjavur districts. Weather blogger Pradeep tweeted that Thoothukudi city received 46 mm rainfall in just a few hours on Saturday. “Would u believe Thoothukudi City got 46 mm in few hours. Remember the 120 days average from Jun 1 to September 30 is just 35.2 mm. A entire season rainfall in just few hours (sic),” he wrote.

Would u believe Thoothukudi City got 46 mm in few hours. Remember the 120 days average from Jun 1 to September 30 is just 35.2 mm. A entire season rainfall in just few hours. pic.twitter.com/zwwWA8uiT2 — Pradeep John (Tamil Nadu Weatherman) (@praddy06) June 5, 2021

As of June 5 morning, Tirupuvanam in Sivaganga district has received the highest rainfall of 12 mm. Karaiyur in Pudukkottai district received 9 mm and Ettayapuram in Thoothukudi district recorded 8 mm on the same day. Between June 1 and 5, the state has received 19 mm rainfall, which is 86% departure from normal which stands at 10.2 mm.