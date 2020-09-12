Chennai man thrashed by residents association for feeding stray dogs

The man said that the stray dogs have been starving during the lockdown period.

news Crime

A 56-year-old man, who has been feeding stray dogs for the past four years, was allegedly thrashed by residents of Jayachandran Nagar in Chennai for providing food to the animals. When the dog-lover went to feed stray dogs on Friday, an altercation broke out and residents in the area started to assault him for he was inviting more dogs into the area.

James Baynes has been cooking food and feeding stray dogs for the past four years. He used to visit Jayachandran Nagar and neighbouring areas near his residence in Velachery.

In order not to disturb residents, he would feed stray dogs at a common point around midnight. On Friday, however, since his health did not permit him to follow his usual timing, he decided to visit the place at 5 am. As soon as he arrived at Jayachandran Nagar, the dogs started to gather.

At that time, Baynes said, “Gunasekaran of Jayachandran Nagar Residents Association pelted a stone on the head of a dog that was running towards me. The dog cried in pain and ran away. I got angry by this and questioned him for pelting the stone. He said that I should not enter the area to feed the dogs. This led to an altercation and Gunasekaran along with a few members started assaulting me.”

“They hit me and tore my shirt. I immediately called my sons for help. My sons reached the spot and I explained the turn of events. Following this, we went to register a complaint with the S10 Pallikaranai police station,” he said.

The police tried to hold talks and have allegedly suggested to James Baynes to stay away from Jayachandran Nagar. However, Baynes rejected the suggestion.

He said, “I will stop visiting the place if they are ready to feed the dogs, but I know they will not provide food. If the resident denies food, how will the dogs survive? I am a dog-lover and I cannot leave them starving.”

Baynes, who owns a school, nurtures 20 dogs at his home and school. The number of dogs needing food increased during the lockdown, he said.

“Especially during lockdown, the dogs on the main road that were relying on food from Kaiyendhi Bhavans started to have food served by me. So I cannot leave them. Will the dogs stop barking if I stop feeding them? If no, then I won’t stop providing food,” he said.

Baynes also cited the Delhi High Court judgment that made restricting the feeding of dogs a punishable offence. In 2011, the court said that those hindering, prohibiting or causing inconvenience to people feeding stray dogs could be punished under law.

“I will receive the community service register (CSR) copy from the police station today and I will take legal action against the residents for assaulting me and stopping me from feeding the dogs,” he said.

The sub-inspector of Pallikaranai police station, Azhagu, said that a case has not been registered yet. “I have told Baynes to get permission from the Corporation since he is keeping food in [the vicinity of the] residents association. The members told me that there have been two incidents of dogs biting elderly people. So I have told him to get permission and provide food in the evening.”

However, he denied knowledge on the Delhi High Court order. He said, “I am yet to check the High Court ruling and I am not sure if any legal action can be taken in the issue.”