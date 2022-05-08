Chennai man immolates self to protest eviction drive, critical

The condition of Kannayian, who is being treated at Kilpauk General hospital, is said to be critical.

news Protest

As tensions persist between residents of Chennaiâ€™s Govindasamy Nagar and city authorities over the latter's eviction drive, a 60-year-old man set himself ablaze in protest on Sunday, May 8. This comes a day before the Supreme Court is slated to hear the matter on Monday, May 9. The condition of Kannayian, who is being treated at Kilpauk General hospital, is said to be critical.

Residents of Govndasamy Nagar, near the Buckingham Canal, have been protesting the evictions being carried out by the Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department. According to the residents, the eviction drive is being carried out in a rushed manner, and that no proper alternative is being provided to them by the state. After Kannayian set himself ablaze, there was a scuffle between residents and the officials, and the eviction was temporarily stopped for the day.

Many of the residents had agreed to move out of their houses in Govindaswamy Nagar provided they were given alternate accommodation. Several residents who were evicted are staying at the Greenways railway station premises until they get an alternative accommodation by the government. The residents also allege that they have not received the one-time payment from the government as is mandated in these situations.

As per The Hindu, an individual initiated contempt proceedings against the Tamil Nadu government in the Supreme Court, as the government allegedly failed to implement a previous order. The eviction drive is being carried out in the aftermath, the report states. The next hearing in the case is on Monday. A few years ago, 336 families were reportedly evicted from the area, while 256 houses there face the threat of being razed currently.

The Hindu quoted an official as saying that alternative housing for residents of Govindasamy Nagar would only be available in Perumbakkam, Semmencheri and Navalur, at tenements constructed by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board.

