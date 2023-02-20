Chennai man dies in accident while trying to save newly adopted puppy

Deepan, the deceased person, was returning from his relative's house in Ambattur along with a newly adopted puppy that was sitting on his bike's petrol tank while the accident occurred.

news Accident

A 28-year-old man was killed in an accident near Redhills in Chennai on Friday, February 17, while trying to save his newly adopted puppy. The deceased person, identified as Deepan, was driving a bike while his puppy was sitting on the petrol tank of his bike. The accident occurred when Deepan lost control of his bike and hit a median pole.

Police investigation revealed that Deepan worked as an auto driver and lived in Kavangarai near Ambattur. He lived with his wife Bhavani (24) and had two children. According to DT Next, Deepan was returning from his relatives house on Friday night in Oragadam near Ambattur. Times of India reported that Deepan saw a puppy near his relative's house and decided to take it home to his children as they were fond of dogs.

The puppy, who was sitting on the bike's petrol tank, seemed to have lost balance and was slipping from the bike. Deepan tried to save the puppy by bending down and scooping the puppy up while still driving the bike. He was at Ambattur Red Hills near Kannikuppam. In this process, he lost balance and the control of the vehicle and hit the centre median. According to Times of India the puppy ran away from the site of the accident while Onlookers saw Deepan lying in a pool of blood and rushed him to the hospital. He was declared dead on arrival. The Red Hills Traffic Investigation Wing have registered a case under self-fall and further investigation is underway.