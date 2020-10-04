Chennai man attempts to set ablaze womanâ€™s family, kills self

The womanâ€™s father told the police that Jeevanandam was trying to set the house on fire when he managed to push him out of the house.

A 22-year-old man died by suicide in Chennai on Saturday outside the house of a woman he claimed to be in love with. The deceased, identified as G Jeevanandam, was a native of Ariyalur and an agricultural science graduate. The incident took place early on Saturday morning when Jeevanandam reportedly threatened to hurt the woman and her family, who live in Chennaiâ€™s Virugambakkam.

According to the police, Jeevanandam had befriended the woman, who was also pursuing the same course, at a college conference in Gujarat in 2018. She was a year younger to him, and Jeevanandam was in touch with her and her family since, staying at her place a couple of times earlier.

Jeevanandam had come to Chennai for some work and was staying at her place since September 29. On Saturday morning, he woke up around 3 am and brought the gas cylinder from the kitchen to the hall. When the family woke up after hearing the sounds, they allegedly found Jeevanandam standing with the gas hose and a lighter, with the regulator turned on.

The womanâ€™s father reportedly told the police that Jeevanandam was trying to set the house on fire when he managed to push him out of the house. In addition to the woman and her parents, her sister and a toddler cousin were also staying at the house.

According to The Hindu, when Jeevanandam showed no inclination in leaving the house, the womanâ€™s father had on Friday night asked him to leave. Jeevanandam reportedly said that he would leave the following morning and added that the woman should not be married to anyone else.

The womanâ€™s father dialled 100, and even before the police could come to the spot, Jeevanandam allegedly ended his life outside their house. He was found lying unconscious outside the house, following which he was rushed to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. He was declared brought dead.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional suppport to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 amd and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to inidviduals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726