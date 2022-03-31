Chennai man arrested for bike racing ordered to work in hospital trauma ward for 30 days

The Madras HC, while granting bail to the 21-year-old, said that he must assist ward workers at the trauma ward of the Government Stanley Hospital for 30 days.

The Madras High Court on Thursday, March 31, granted bail to a young man arrested for participating in a â€˜bike raceâ€™ in Chennai, for threatening other motorists and creating public nuisance. However, the bail was granted with the caveat that the man, 21-year-old L Praveen, assist ward workers at the trauma ward of the Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital for 30 days.

Justice G Jayachandran said that Praveen shall report before the duty doctor of the hospital in the trauma ward daily at 8 am, and stay there till 12.00 noon. He shall assist the ward workers to take care of patients for 30 days. Further, he shall submit a one-page daily report about his experience to the duty doctor and the dean. They shall forward the reports at the end of the 30th day to the III Metropolitan Magistrate in George Town for his appraisal, the bail conditions set by the High Court detail. The court had said that detainment is not necessary in this case and that Praveen may repeat the offences if let out on bail, and so set the conditions.

The other conditions included Praveen executing a personal bond for Rs 30,000 with two sureties, each for a like sum to the satisfaction of the III MM. He shall appear before the investigation officer (IO) as and when required for interrogation and shall not tamper with evidence or witness either during investigation or trial, the judge added.

According to police, on Mach 20, Praveen and three others were riding in two bikes in a rash manner near Stanley Hospital towards Moolakothalam in Chennai. This resulted in an accident and caused nuisance and terror in the minds of the general public using the road, police said. The three were arrested the same day.

