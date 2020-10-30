Chennai likely to see dry days, heavy rains forecast in south TN

Tamil Nadu is set to welcome more rains over the next week, with both the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and weather experts predicting showers in the state. While heavy rains are predicted in southern Tamil Nadu, the rest of the state will be receiving light to moderate rain.

Pradeep John, a weather blogger, popularly known as 'Tamil Nadu Weatherman' says that the active part of the monsoon is yet to begin and consistent rains can be expected in November and December.

"Very active phase of monsoon, yet to begin, and when MJO (Madden–Julian oscillation) comes in, we are in for a treat. Yesterday massive rains were just a bonus. Models continue to be very consistent on very good days in November and December," he stated in his Facebook page.

Another popular weather blogging site, Chennai Rains, further added that the city will see dry weather over the next few days.

"After yesterday's eventful #NEM2020 (North East Monsoon) onset over #Chennai & surrounding areas in #Tamilnadu may remain quiet. Northerlies will bring relatively dry #weather over Chennai for the next couple of days. Meanwhile South Tamil Nadu will continue to see action with isolated heavy rains," they tweeted.

The IMD, meanwhile, has predicted light to moderate rain or thunderstorms at a few places over south Tamil Nadu, and at isolated places over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas.

Light to moderate rain or thunder is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu till November 3. Meanwhile, heavy rain is expected at isolated places over Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Sivagangai and Ramanathapuram districts. The sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. Light rain is expected to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32 degree celsius and 26 degree celsius respectively.