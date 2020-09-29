Chennai likely to receive rains for two more days: IMD

A bulletin from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the southwest monsoon has begun withdrawing from Rajasthan and Punjab on Monday.

news Weather

People living in Chennai can rejoice for a few more days as weathermen have forecast that the city will get rains with thunderstorms for two more days. The observation came on a day when parts of the city witnessed good rainfall albeit for a short time on Monday.

According to reports, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)â€™s weather bulletin from Monday said that the southwest monsoon has started withdrawing from Rajasthan and Punjab and the process is expected to take two weeks to complete. The IMD also said that the skies over Chennai and its suburban areas will be cloudy for the next 48 hours. Thunderstorms and light rain will fall over isolated places in the city. The northeast monsoon, which is the source of rainfall for Tamil Nadu, is expected to set in by mid-October, as per reports.

In Chennai, Mambalam received 4 cm of rain, Guindy received 4.4 cm of rain and Meenambakkam received 2.3 cm of rain on Monday, as per independent weather blogger Pradeep John, who goes by the name Tamil Nadu Weatherman on social media. Nungambakkam remained dry without recording any rainfall on Monday.

Apart from Chennai, Ponnamaravathi (Pudukottai) received 7 cm of rain; Manamadurai (Sivagangai), Iluppur Pulipatti (Madurai) and Manapparai (Trichy) got 6 cm each; Paramakudi (Ramanathapuram), Sankaridurg (Salem), Karaikkal, Nagapattinam and Neyveli (Cuddalore) received 5 cm each of rain on Monday.

From June 1 to September 28, Nilgiris district (1373.1 mm) has received the highest amount of rainfall in the state followed by Coimbatore (1107.9 mm). Trichy district (56.4 mm) received the lowest rainfall since June 1 in Tamil Nadu, which is 8% less than the normal rainfall that the district usually receives during this period every year.