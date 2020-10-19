Chennai likely to receive more showers on Monday: IMD

Most parts of the city received mild showers that lasted the entire Sunday.

Chennai city is likely to receive more rains on Monday due to a wind convergence near the northern part of Tamil Naduâ€™s coast that has been triggered by a cyclonic circulation, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Most parts of the city received mild showers that lasted the entire Sunday.

As per reports, the rains over Chennai will take a break after Monday and resume after a couple of days. Sundayâ€™s rains helped decrease the cityâ€™s temperature to around 26 degree Celsius during the day. This is unusual because Chennai has so far been receiving showers only over the nights and the night temperatures recorded across the city during and after the rains were around 26 degree Celsius. On Sunday, Chennai suburbs received slightly higher rains than the city. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast cloudy skies and thunderstorms with light to moderate rains over some areas of Chennai for the next two days.

The IMD also stated that there is a cyclonic circulation over the east-central part of Bay of Bengal and it will cause a low pressure area in the same region in the next 24 hours. This low pressure area will become even more distinct in the subsequent 24 hours, which has chances to bring in rains over the city in the coming days. These pre-monsoon showers are expected to happen till October 25, when the Northeast Monsoon is expected to arrive. Most parts of Tamil Nadu receive much of its annual rainfall quota from the Northeast Monsoon that begins in October and lasts till December.

As per data available with the IMD, Perungalur in Pudukkottai district and Vallam in Thanjavur district received 13 cms of rainfall on Sunday. Keelpennathur in Thiruvannamalai district received 11 cms of rainfall and Thanjavur received 9 cms of rainfall on Sunday.