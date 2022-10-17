Chennai jewellery shop owner gifts cars and bikes to employees for Deepavali

Jayanthi Lal, owner of Challani Jewellery, said that his employees were like his family members and have stood with him through his highs and lows.

The owner of a popular jewellery chain in Chennai, Challani Jewellery, gifted his employees bikes and cars as gifts for Deepavali. The owner, Jayanthi Lal Chayanthi, spent Rs 1.2 crores to buy cars for eight people and bikes for 18 people. According to ANI, some of the employees were pleasantly surprised while others were overcome with emotion.

Speaking to ANI, Jayanthi Lal said that his employees were like family as they supported him through the highs and lows. He said, “This is to encourage and add something special to their lives. They have worked with me in all ups and downs in my business and helped me earn profits.”

Jayanthi Lal added that he wanted to treat his employees like his family members and by giving them such surprises. The owner of the store also said that he is “very happy wholeheartedly” and more employers should follow suit and respect their employees by giving them more gifts.

In an Instagram post, the jewellery store said, “CHALLANI - an emotion to all who have been associated with it and what do we owe to@the beautiful souls out there who have chisels and curated the organisation and it’s employees to what it is today (sic)."

“We have a Special DNA running inside our organisation and that is uncontainable Love, be it towards or customers or our employees we ensure they are just lived unconditionally……. To us for helping be us, thanks to them (sic).”