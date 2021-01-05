Chennai hospital surgically removes tumour from Bangladeshi man without transplant

The 27-year-old man from Bangladesh was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis and cancer.

Product Healthcare

Kauvery Hospital Chennai treated a 27-year-old man from Bangladesh who was diagnosed with liver cancer with pre-existence of liver cirrhosis. “The tumour was very large in size (15x12cm) and hence transplantation was not suitable as it would lead to recurrence. After thorough investigations and multi-disciplinary discussion, the tumour was removed by surgery, leaving behind adequate functional liver,” said Dr Elankumaran, Senior Consultant - Liver Transplantation & HPB Surgery, Clinical Lead, - Liver Diseases & Transplantation Centre, Kauvery Hospital.

In most cases, 60% of the liver will be removed in a surgery, whereas in this case 70% was removed owing to the large-sized tumour. Now, the patient will be surviving on 30% liver for the rest of his life.

Cases like these require surgeons with adequate expertise and a centre with multi-disciplinary care. “We are proud to say that Kauvery Hospital is one of the very few centres in India, who have the expertise and fully equipped infrastructure in performing complex surgeries with utmost care. I congratulate Dr Elankumaran and team for successfully providing the same,” said Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Executive Director, Kauvery Hospital.

Liver cancer, is one of the leading causes of death among cancer patients worldwide. Generally, liver cancer affects people with chronic liver conditions such as liver cirrhosis or chronic viral hepatitis and the treatment would include liver transplantation surgery. Patients with liver cirrhosis have higher risk of developing liver cancer. In India, nearly 2000 liver surgeries happen every year out of which 20% is for liver cancer.