Chennai hospital successfully treats 35-yr-old COVID patient with 100% lung involvement

The patient aged 35, a resident of Nellore, was diagnosed with critical COVID illness, with CT Scan showing a score of 25/25.

Kauvery Hospital Chennai, a unit of Kauvery Group of Hospitals, on Monday announced the successful treatment of a COVID-19 patient with severe infection and 100% lung involvement. The patient aged 35, a resident of Nellore, was diagnosed with critical COVID illness, with CT Scan showing a score of 25/25.

Commenting on the success of the treatment, Dr N Sridhar, Consultant Intensivist & Head - Critical Care, Kauvery Hospital Chennai said, “The patient arrived in a critical state. He was immediately ventilated in the prone position, and had an early tracheostomy (an incision was made in the front of his neck, and a tube was connected into the wind pipe in order to help him breathe), in the first week itself. He was initially too weak to even turn himself to either side of the bed. He was gradually weaned off from the ventilator and underwent daily physiotherapy including taking a few steps while connected to the ventilator until his activity levels improved."

“We have treated a few patients with 100% lung involvement who made good recovery. But what made the recovery of this patient remarkable was the speed with which he came off the ventilator,” added Dr Sridhar. On arrival, the patient had to be immediately placed on the ventilator, and the family had to be told that his chances of survival were poor. He had made the journey from his home to Kauvery Hospital Chennai – a perilous journey of 4 hours, in the very critical state he was in.

“This patient was transported from another state to our hospital in a very critical stage. It highlights the fact that accessing the right expertise at the right time can be lifesaving. I congratulate Dr N Sridhar and team for successfully bringing the patient out of danger and helping him get back his life as he knew it,” said Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Kauvery Hospital Chennai.