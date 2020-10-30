Chennai hospital successfully treats 14-yr-old boy with rare neurological condition

The 14-year-old boy had developed the rare Miller Fischer syndrome due to COVID-19 infection.

Product Healthcare

Kauvery Hospital, a leading multi-specialty hospital in Chennai, successfully treated a 14-year-old boy who developed Miller Fischer syndrome – a variant of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) owing to his COVID-19 infection. Guillain-Barré syndrome is a rare medical condition in which the immune system attacks the nerves and is triggered by an acute bacterial or viral infection in the body.

The patient had visited Kauvery Hospital with complaints of double vision for 5 days and difficulty in walking. After undergoing the COVID-19 RT PCR test, it was noted that the child had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Upon careful evaluation of the various other symptoms such as hazed vision, general weakness, challenge in walking and a tingling sensation in the limbs, the patient was diagnosed with Miller Fischer Syndrome – a variant of Guillain-Barré Syndrome that occurred due to COVID-19 infection.

Speaking about the case, Dr. Bhuvaneshwari Rajendran, Lead Consultant and Neurologist, Kauvery Hospital, said, “Guillain-Barré Syndrome is a rare disorder. When we came across Miller Fischer Syndrome – a variant of Guillain-Barré Syndrome in a 14-year-old child, along with Covid-19, it presented a major challenge. Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) is an immune mediated condition affecting the nerves that comes post bacterial or viral infection and that can leave the patient in a paralytic state unless treated early. It was very crucial for us to rightly detect the rare syndrome and treat him in a manner to ensure that he faces no major impact. In fact, we made special provision for one parent to stay with the patient wearing a PPE kit as the boy was so emotional and refused admission. Within one week of admission in the hospital and intensive treatment given to the child, he is now able to walk without support.”

He was discharged after 6 days of treatment at Kauvery Hospital. He was closely followed up as out-patient with medical treatment and physiotherapy, and is now able to carry out his daily activities without any difficulty.

Speaking on the success of the case, Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Executive Director, Kauvery Hospital, said, “Post Covid-19 complications are posing a bigger risk today. Timely medical intervention is the need of the hour. Expertise at Kauvery Hospital has enabled appropriate diagnosis and subsequent treatment in this rare neurological condition. We hope that this success brings courage and faith for many people around the world. I would like to thank the patient and his family for faith in us as we continue our fight against the pandemic.”