Chennai hospital successfully performs coronary laser angioplasty on 58-yr-old man

The patient, aged 58, from Pune was brought to the hospital with severe calcified coronary artery disease.

Product Healthcare

Kauvery Hospital Chennai, a unit of Kauvery Group of Hospitals in Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday, March 2 announced the successful treatment of a person using coronary laser angioplasty. The patient, aged 58, from Pune was brought to the hospital with severe calcified coronary artery disease. He also had active status of chronic kidney disease and was on haemodialysis three times a week while waiting for his kidney transplant. Chronic kidney disease is an independent risk factor for coronary artery disease. Coronary artery disease is the leading cause of morbidity and mortality in people with chronic kidney disease.

Dr. R Anantharaman, Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Kauvery Hospital Chennai, said, “The individual had visited multiple centres across the country after being diagnosed with severe calcified coronary artery disease. He was then suggested high-risk Coronary Artery Bypass Graft surgery. But, due to heavy calcification (Calcification is a process in which calcium builds up in body tissue, causing the tissue to harden), he was advised against angioplasty and stenting. But he approached us for exploring the feasibility of the percutaneous coronary intervention option.”

“After thoroughly studying the condition and reviewing the angiogram, we advised him to undergo Coronary Laser angioplasty and stenting. Initially, we performed a normal angiogram procedure which showed the blocked and narrowed blood vessels in the heart. The block was so narrow that we were able to pass it only with a wire; even a 1mm balloon could not make its way through it,” he added.

Dr. R Anantharaman said the patient underwent successful coronary laser angioplasty to reduce the calcium burden; following that the Shockwave Intravascular Lithotripsy Balloon (IVL) was used to crack the calcium further and stenting was done to his left and right coronary arteries.

The patient was discharged 48 hours after observation and treatment. He has travelled back to his hometown and is known to have no further complications.