Chennai hospital successfully performs complex spine surgery on 84-yr-old man

The octogenarian from the USA successfully underwent a complex spine surgery for degenerative scoliosis.

Product Health

Kauvery Hospital Chennai, a unit of Kauvery Group of Hospitals in Tamil Nadu, successfully performed a challenging and complex correction surgery for degenerative scoliosis on an 84-year-old man from Bangkok. The complicated surgery, that has a high risk of mortality and morbidity, was successfully completed in 8 hours. Degenerative scoliosis is a condition in the spine that occurs due to severe wear and tear of the spine. It is an age-related problem common among people who are 70 years and above.

The 84-year-old American, living in Bangkok, was a fitness enthusiast who routinely went on a 2 km run every day. About a year ago, he began to develop severe back pain and went around exploring solutions for the same. He flew down to India for treatment and underwent a key hole surgery at Delhi, but in vain. When he returned to Bangkok, he was advised regular physiotherapy. Despite physiotherapy for a few months, his condition did not get better. He again consulted doctors in Mumbai, who prescribed injections to alleviate the pain. Yet again, that was not effective and he started exploring naturopathic treatments.

After multiple consultations and treatments, he connected with Dr Balamurali, Head of Spine Surgery, Consultant Spine and Neurosurgeon, at Kauvery Hospital Chennai for a video consultation. “The gentleman shared his scan reports online. We suggested a major surgery, with the goal being ‘a pain-free, better quality of life’. He was counselled through virtual sessions to prepare him mentally for the surgery. The surgery was later performed meticulously, over 8 hours. Due to his age, there were high risks involved, but the surgery was successful. He underwent post-operative rehabilitation for three weeks after which he could walk comfortably. My promise to him is that he’d be running again within six months,” said Dr Balamurali.

“Since he did not have any support system, we arranged his visa and admission process. Also, since he came from a different geographical background, we ensured his diet at the hospital was compatible with his international lifestyle,” added Dr P Keerthivasan, Consultant Orthopedic Spine Surgeon who was part of the team.

The patient was discharged after three weeks of rehabilitation without complications. He is now relieved of his pain and will be able to continue his normal life very soon.