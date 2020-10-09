Chennai hospital performs India's first single-stage Hybrid Coronary Revascularisation Procedure - bypass surgery and stenting

Chennai-based Kauvery Hospital has successfully performed India’s first single stage hybrid coronary revascularisation procedure on a 44-year-old male from Nesapakkam.

The patient, Ramesh V, had visited Kauvery Hospital with a history of heart attack, blockage in multiple arteries and limited heart function of 30%, which required immediate surgical intervention. Traditionally, blood flow in patients with multiple coronary blockage is restored by coronary artery bypass grafting surgery (CABG) through sternotomy (Opening Breast Bone) which requires longer recuperation time at the hospital and increased risk of infection, especially during a pandemic.

Speaking about performing India’s first Hybrid revascularization procedure, Dr. R Anantharaman, Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiologist said, “Undertaking a complex procedure and enabling the patient to walk back home within a span of two to three days is a huge step in treatment and provides a lot of hope for patients with such conditions. We at Kauvery Hospitals were able to perform this with the aid of the Hybrid Cath Lab thereby minimizing the risks, as only such a facility can facilitate the procedure to be performed in a single stage both surgery and stenting at the same time."

"We made a small cut (3-4 cm) on the left side of chest through which the main bypass grafting for the left coronary artery was performed. After the successful completion of bypass surgery, its functioning was checked by angiography, which was followed by angioplasty and stenting to the right coronary artery. The same procedure was subsequently performed on two more patients – Sanjay, aged 54 years and Narmadha M, aged 70 years. All the patients were discharged within a span of two to three days," the doctor added.

Speaking on the success of the case, Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Executive Director, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai, said, “I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Dr. R Anantharaman and his team for setting a benchmark in India’s medical history by performing a minimally invasive hybrid revascularization procedure in a single stage. The Hybrid Cath Lab at Kauvery Hospital has ushered in many revolutionary procedures and helped in faster recovery for our patients. We always commit ourselves to bring in the latest technologies to provide the best possible treatment at all times. In this pandemic, it is imperative that all emergencies and regular treatment including cardiac should be immediately attended to as it can be life threatening if ignored or postponed.”