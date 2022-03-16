Chennai hosp successfully treats doctor with severe COVID infection, 99% lung involvement

The individual, a prominent surgeon from Vizag, was diagnosed with severe COVID-19 illness and was airlifted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai.

Kauvery Hospital Chennai, a unit of Kauvery Group of Hospitals in Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday, March 15 announced the successful treatment of a doctor, with severe COVID-19 infection and 99 per cent lung involvement leading to respiratory failure. The individual, a prominent surgeon from Vizag, was diagnosed with severe COVID-19 illness and was airlifted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai.

Speaking on his condition, Dr Srinivas Rajagopala, Senior Consultant, Interventional Pulmonology & Sleep Medicine/ Director, Transplant Pulmonology & Lung Recovery Unit, Kauvery Hospital said, “He had a history of Myasthenia Gravis (a disorder characterised by weakness and fatigue of muscles, that is caused by an autoimmune disease) for which he was taking steroids and immunosuppression. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 from the Omicron variant in the last week of January 2022 (identified by gene sequencing) and was treated with Remdesivir, steroids and Baricitinib at Vizag. There was no oxygen requirement at diagnosis and CT scans showed only 40 per cent lung involvement. He was discharged within five days.”

After four days of his discharge, he developed progressive breathing difficulty, high fever and chills and was readmitted to the same hospital. His breathing difficulty worsened and he began to need oxygen, at 2-3 litres/min. CT Scans showed 99 per cent lung involvement, with ongoing COVID-19 related damage.

SARS-CoV-2 antibodies were detected. He was started on high-end antibiotics, high-dose steroids, anti-coagulation and Baricitinib. His condition however deteriorated with rising oxygen requirement, delivered through high flow nasal cannula, which prompted the possibility of needing ECMO within the next 24 hours. The decision was taken to refer to Kauvery Hospital; he was airlifted to Chennai immediately by air ambulance.

The Kauvery team went through his medical details and recognised that there was ongoing lung damage due to poor viral control by his over-suppressed immune system. Blood tests did not suggest any super-added infection.

“We de-escalated antibiotics, reduced steroid dosages and held his immunosuppression temporarily to clear the body of COVID infection. This was done under consult with Neurology, who were closely monitoring for flare of myasthenia. With appropriate anti-virals, and with reduction in immunosuppression, his condition stabilised. He was managed in the ICU for the next few days on stable oxygen requirements,” Dr Srinivas said.

Follow-up blood tests also showed control of his initially high inflammatory markers, which slowly improved with good treatment. “We simultaneously continued ‘awake proning’, and best supportive care with attention to nutrition and muscle strength. He also had lung fibrosis which worsened during his hospital stay. Also, the CT chest suggested an organising pneumonia pattern, so a slow steroid taper was done, with very good recovery in fibrosis by the time of discharge, without the use of anti-fibrotics. Simultaneously, he was initiated on pulmonary rehabilitation which included cycling, treadmill, cardio, breath control and strength and endurance training,” added Dr Srinivas.

His course was complicated by an episode of infection needing antibiotics but he was discharged after 5 weeks with no major complications and complete lung recovery without the use of anti-fibrotics, anticoagulation, his usual steroids and immunosuppression for myasthenia. Two weeks later, he is now off oxygen with a near normal chest x-ray and ready to start his clinic work.