Chennai to have traffic curbs near major beaches for NYE, flyovers to be closed

All flyovers in Chennai will be closed to vehicles throughout the night during New Year celebrations.

The Chennai Traffic Police issued guidelines for the public for Saturday, December 31 in light of New Year's Eve celebrations. The circular mentioned that the police aim to have a “zero fatal eve” and avoid accidents. Traffic regulations and diversions can be expected in and around Marina and Elliot Beach areas. All flyovers will be closed to vehicles from 10 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1. Here are the other road closures and restrictions announced in the city –

> Foreshore service road will be closed from 7 pm on December 31 till 6 am on Sunday, January 1

> Parking vehicles along Foreshore service road will not be allowed from 7 pm and they will be allowed to exit only through the Light House junction

> Kamarajar Salai will be closed from the War Memorial to the Light House will be closed for traffic from 8 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1

> Vehicles enroute to Kamarajar Salai from Adyar will be diverted at Karneeswarar Pagoda Street towards Ambedkar Bridge and Natesan Road to reach their destinations

> Traffic from Dr RK Salai heading towards Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at VM Street Junction towards RK Mutt Road, Luz Junction, Mandaveli, South Canal Bank Road to reach Santhome High Road and Greenways Road

> Vehicles from Parry’s Corner heading towards Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at the RBI Subway towards the North Fort Wall Road, Muthusamy Road, Wallajah Point and Anna Salai to reach their destinations

> Traffic towards Kamarajar Salai will not be allowed from Wallajah Point, Swamy Sivananda Salai, Victoria Hostel Road, Bharathi Salai, Dr Beasant Road, Lloyds Road and Natesan Road

> The entire loop road from South Canal Bank Road to the Light House Junction will be closed to vehicular traffic

> Madras Transport Corporation (MTC) buses bound for the northern part of the city from Greenways Point will be diverted at South Canal Bank Road, Mandaveli, VK Iyer Road, St Mary’s Road, Luz, Royapettah, Cathedral Road and Anna Salai to reach their destinations

> Vehicles in and around Kamarajar Salai will be allowed to park at Swami Sivananda Salai, Wallajah Road, Bharathi Salai, PWD Office Road, Dr Beasant Road, Lloyds Road and Queen Mary’s College campus

> Near Elliot’s Beach, vehicles will not be allowed towards 6th Avenue after 8 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1

> Similarly, the 5th Avenue junction, 4th Main Road junction, 3rd Main Road junction, 16th Cross Road Junction and 7th Avenue MG Road junction towards Annai Velankani Church

> Parking arrangements near Elliot’s Beach have been made on the 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th Avenue and on the 3rd and 4th Main Road

Apart from these arrangements, the Chennai Police will be surveilling the city with CCTV cameras that will automatically flag violations, the circular said. It also mentioned that strict action will be taken over instance of drunk driving, speeding, rash driving and against those who create a ruckus on the roads.