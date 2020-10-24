Chennai has 18 containment zones, 398 streets with active coronavirus cases

TVK Nagar, Ambattur, Valasaravakkam and Perungundi do not have any containment zones.

As Chennai continues to record less than 1000 daily cases, the number of containment zones in the city has come down to 18. According to the recent data released by Chennai Corporation, the number of barricaded streets or containment zones has decreased.

The highest containment zones are in Manali and Royapuram with five barricaded streets each; Tondiarpet and Teynampet have two containment zones each. Anna Nagar, Kodambakkam, Adyar and Sholinganallur have one containment zone each, said reports.

In the city, four zones are free of containment areas viz. TVK Nagar, Ambattur, Valasaravakkam and Perungundi. Currently, streets with two or more index cases are turned into containment zones, as per Chennai Corporation guidelines.

In Chennai, the new coronavirus cases have emerged only from 398 streets. Of the 398 streets, 200 streets are located within the zones of Central Chennai while 82 and 112 streets each are located in North and South Chennai respectively, said reports.

On Friday, Tamil Nadu recorded 3,057 new cases of coronavirus taking the total number of cases registered in the state to 7,03,250. With the new cases on Friday, the state has 32,960 active cases and 6,59,432 recovered cases of COVID-19.

The daily death toll in the state also reduced, on Friday, 33 people succumbed to coronavirus.

Chennai recorded 844 cases on Friday followed by Coimbatore with 280 cases, Vellore 218, Chengalpattu 186, and Salem with 185 cases.

The capital Chennai has witnessed 1,94,139 people testing positive for the virus till date. The current active cases in the city are 10,628, while 1,79,931 people have recovered from the virus. Chennai has lost 3,580 lives to coronavirus up till Friday.

Chengalpattu is the district with the next highest number of total coronavirus cases. It has 1,414 active cases and 40,182 have recovered from the infection. The district has so far witnessed 649 people succumbing to the virus.