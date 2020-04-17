Chennai GH's cardiology ward closed temporarily after doctor gets COVID-19

A postgraduate student who works in the cardiology department of Chennaiâ€™s Rajiv Gandhi General Government Hospital has tested positive for the coronavirus. As a result, the cardiology ward was temporarily closed on friday for the disinfection process. While the Dean of the hospital Dr. Jayanthi states that the source of infection is not from the hospital, sources from the institution tell TNM otherwise.

"We have moved the cardiology department to another area now till the disinfection is done," says the Dean. "The patient did not get the virus from the hospital," she insists.

However, sources close to the affected patient suspect that the infection is a result of a test conducted on a patient who came to the cardiology department with what seemed to be Myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle.

"The PG and a staff nurse intubated the patient and that is how they got the infection," says the source. "The cardiology department doesn't get PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kits and we only have masks. They tested the patient without knowing it was a case of COVID-19. The PG's colleagues have also been tested and results are awaited," he alleges.

The Rajiv Gandhi General Government Hospital has 17 COVID-19 patients.

Fifty-six new patients were tested positive for the virus on Friday, taking the state's total number of infected to 1,323.

According to figures provided by the government this week, 5 private doctors, 6 government doctors, 1 sanitation worker and 1 health worker have been tested positive for the virus so far.

Doctors have alleged that other than practitioners within the COVID-19 wards, others who see patients in the out-patient department or other departments do not receive the necessary protection gear to ward off the virus.

So far, 283 patients have been discharged following treatment for coronavirus and 15 deaths have been recorded. There are 3,371 ventilators available, according to government data. 1,891 people are currently in isolation wards.