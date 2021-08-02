Chennai to face power cuts on Aug 2: Full list of areas affected

Certain neighbourhoods in the city will have power suspended from 9 am to 5 pm.

news Power

Parts of Chennai will see suspension of power between 9 am and 5 pm on Monday, August 2. Power supply has to be suspended temporarily in order to carry out maintenance works in these areas. A notification released by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) on Monday contained the list of neighbourhoods which will face power disruptions. The notification also added that the power will be restored before 5 pm if maintenance work is completed by then. Here is the full list neighbourhoods which will see power cuts today:

In Neelankarai, Saraswathy Nagar (North and South), Aringar Anna Nagar, Ellaiyamman Koil Street, Pandian Salai Main Road, ECR Fisheries to Police Station, Kapaleeswarar Nagar North 1 Street Main Road and South 2nd Main Road will see power supply disruptions. The second neighbourhood is Velachery where the entire Sarathy Nagar will see power supply suspension.

On August 1, TANGEDCO announced a temporary power shut down in the Ambattur Industrial Estate Area. Among the areas without the Ambattur Industrial Estate which saw power cuts are Ambattur Industrial Estate South Phase, Mugappair Industrial Estate, Southern Avenue road and second main road, Reddy street, Munusamy street, Natesan street and others.

In June 2021, DMK Power Minister V Senthil Balaji in an interview to Times of India said that the government planned to strengthen the state-run power facilities instead of spending money on purchasing power. He also added that the government was planning how to rescue the TANGEDCO from a debt of 1.6 lakh crore.

