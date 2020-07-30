Chennai doctors successfully remove rare type of tumour from 9-year-old's spine

Doctors from Kauvery Hospital in Chennai have successfully performed a complex surgery on a 9-year-old girl to remove a rare type of spinal tumour.

A team of doctors led by Dr. G. Balamurali, Head of Department – Spine Surgery have performed the surgery to remove the aggressive tumour which was rapidly growing and compressing the spinal cord which was causing difficulty in walking.

Initially, the parents were reluctant to go to the hospital for a check-up when the patient had a minor fall and developed a limp in her walk. Afterwards, the family had consulted a general physician, who had advised the patient to take up physiotherapy sessions. When the difficulty in walking increased even further, they consulted Dr. G. Balamurali, through a video consultation and they were asked to visit the hospital immediately to avoid any further complications.

Speaking about the challenges during the management of this case, Dr. G. Balamurali, Head of Department – Spine Surgery, Kauvery Hospital said, “Exact diagnosis of the condition helps in proper planning of the surgery, especially in a complex situation like this. A paediatric spine tumour is considered to be very rare in nature and its removal requires utmost precision and expertise, especially in such a young patient. MRI scans revealed aggressive tumour in the spinal bones, with more than 50% compression of the spinal cord and high blood supply to the tumour. Before the surgery, we performed a pre-operative embolization that helped in reducing the blood loss during surgery which helped in optimum excision of the tumour.”

This surgery was made possible in India’s first flex arm hybrid Cath lab as it was possible to separate even the tiniest blood vessel connected to the tumour without affecting the normal blood supply to spinal cord.

Speaking on this achievement, Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Executive Director, Kauvery Hospital, said, “It is important to seek timely medical intervention to avoid complications. Expertise coupled with high-end technology paved the way for successful treatment of the rare tumour. Would like to congratulate the team for their timely diagnosis and successful surgery that helped in saving a child from permanent disability.”