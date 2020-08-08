Chennai Customs dept was warned multiple times about ammonium nitrate by Central body

The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation has now told the Customs department to either see the chemical in two days or move it to an isolated zone.

On Friday evening, a day after news reports spoke about 740 tonnes of ammonium nitrate being stored in a Container Freight station in Chennai, the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) conducted an inspection of the site. Speaking to TNM, sources in PESO revealed that this onsite visit comes after multiple advisories and warnings sent to the Customs department in the last four years, asking them to remove the explosive chemical from the Manali site, where it is currently stored.

PESO is a central government body entrusted with ensuring safety and security of public and property from fire and explosion and is a statutory authority which administers the Explosives Act of 1884. PESO has paid close attention to the storage of Ammonium Nitrate by the Customs Department since 2015. Officials tell TNM that the body raised objections to the procedure followed but a legal tussle between the Customs department and Sri Amman Chemicals who owned the consignment, led to the overlooking of safety aspects.

"The place where the Ammonium Nitrate is currently stored is not a licensed magazine, it is a cargo storage yard," explains the PESO authority. " A magazined license means that it is a storage unit where you keep only explosives and no other materials. Since the CSF is a cargo handling lot, in addition to ammonium nitrate, they also store some other cargo. So that is the concern for us. If they dedicatedly stored only the explosive substance, we would have no objection," he adds.

When asked if the Customs department was aware of these guidelines, PESO sources say that 'ample' advice had been given in the past.

"We have written to Customs multiple times saying that the material has to be isolated and that it needs a seperate guard," says the source. "They know all this already. But the legal battle they were fighting with the chemical company over the ammonium nitrate ended only in November. After that they directly switched to e-auctioning. Customs has several internal departments and while the persons who seized the chemical knew it was a serious issue, the persons auctioning it may not have the same knowledge. The seriousness was lost," he explains.

The legal battle between the Customs department and Sri Amman Chemicals who imported the ammonium nitrate, lasted for close to three years. It ended in November 2019, with the court ruling in favour of the Customs department and pointing out that the company did not sell the material for the purposes it had originally received a license for.

K Sundaresan, the Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives and Head of South Circle for PESO was the officer who visited the site on Friday and said that the Customs officials were given two options.

"We told them that they either have to auction off the material in two days or move it to a licensed magazine," says the senior official. "It is possible that the lengthy nature of the court case could have delayed movement. Plus, there is no direct licensed magazine in the Chennai metropolitan area. So the necessary licenses would have to be issued," he added.