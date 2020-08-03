Chennai COVID-19 numbers see slump with 1065 new cases recorded on Sunday

Districts around the capital meanwhile continued to record over 300 cases.

In line with the trend over the past few days, Chennai saw a further decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, recording 1,065 cases in a single day. Meanwhile, districts around Chennai continued to record a high number of cases in a day with Chengalpattu reporting 446 new cases, Kancheepuram reporting 393 cases and Thiruvallur adding 317 new COVID-19 cases to its tally. Tamil Nadu, in total, reported 5,875 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

With this, the total number of cases in the state rose to 2,57,613, while active cases are 56,998. The number of persons discharged on Sunday is 5,517 and the number of persons totally treated and discharged in the state is 1,96,483. The number of deaths recorded on Sunday was 98, taking the total deaths in the state to 4,132.

Eight people on Sunday died without comorbidities, while 90 died with comorbidities.

The deaths at private facilities without comorbidities included a 50-year-old male from Chennai who was admitted on July 31 with complaints of breathing difficulty and discolouration of urine. He died on August 1 due to hepatic encephalopathy, severe thrombocytopenia, cholecystitis and COVID-19 pneumonia.

The youngest person to die in private facilities, as per the Sunday bulletin, was 47 years old. The patient was a female and admitted to a hospital in Madurai. She died of cardiac arrest, thromboembolism and COVID-19.

The youngest person to die without any comorbidities in a government facility was a 35-year-old male from Sivaganga district. He was admitted to the Sivaganga Medical college and hospital. He died on August 1 due to severe COVID pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

A 38-year-old female from Thirupattur too, was listed amongst the deceased. While she had no medical comorbidities, the bulletin lists the cause for her death as alleged attempted suicide, hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy and COVID positive status.