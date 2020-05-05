Chennai COVID-19: 3 employees of Madhavaram milk factory test positive

According to GCC officials, the Thiruvanmiyur market will now be reopened soon based on the results of the other vendors who have been tested in the area.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

On Tuesday, three new cases of COVID-19 emerged from the Madhavaram milk factory located on the outskirts of Chennai. Speaking to TNM, a source from Greater Chennai Corporation said, “A worker from the factory and two others involved in the distribution have tested positive. Their contacts are now being quarantined.” Earlier, two other residents from the Madhavaram Milk Colony quarters tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection.

When questioned if this will affect the milk production from Aavin, Tamil Nadu’s milk cooperative society, which has a processing plant in Madhavaram, the officer said that the processing of milk and packing was a fully automated process and hence this will not affect the production in any way. He also added that employees are already working with face masks and physical distancing was in place. From Wednesday, the factory will screen employees who enter the premises for work and check their temperatures.

Madharavarm is in zone three that presently has 11 containment zones including the Madhavaram Milk Colony that was demarcated on May 2.

In Chennai’s Thiruvanmiyur market that falls under zone 13 (Adyar), one fruit vendor tested positive for COVID-19 following which the market was shut down by Greater Chennai Corporation on May 3. According to GCC officials, it will now be reopened soon based on the results of the other vendors who were tested in the area.

Already decentralised into three venues - the parking area, north mada and east mada streets - the market will further be split into three more points and will most likely be reopened on May 6 or 7.

Speaking to TNM, South Chennai’s Regional Deputy Commissioner Alby John says, “It was an act of abundant caution taken up by the GCC to conduct an out-reach camp at the market area. In order to test all vendors in the market we have to close it down temporarily. The results have started coming in. Based on it, we will be able to open the market on Wednesday or on Thursday.”

The Thiruvanmiyur market was decentralised about a month ago and was functioning from the old parking area. 10-days ago it was further split and began operating from the north and east mada streets. As of May 5 afternoon, Zone 13 (Adyar) has nine containment zones and none of them are in Thiruvanmiyur neighbourhood.

Koyambedu wholesale market for perishable goods like vegetables, fruits, grains and flowers located in Chennai has emerged to become the next big source of COVID-19 infections in the state after the Tabligi Jamaath conference attendees cluster that was reported last month. As of May 5, at least 600 cases, spread across five districts have been connected to the market.